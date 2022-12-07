Hawks-Knicks Preview: Atlanta Looks to Take a Bow

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks haven’t shown us much to get excited about, but it’s a must-watch when Trae Young steps into the Garden. The Hawks sit as the four-seed in the East with their 13-11 record but don’t appear to be the contender many envisioned. The 11-13 Knicks are another mediocre edition that isn’t going anywhere of significance.

Hawks @ Knicks Game Information

Location: Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

Madison Square Garden | New York, NY Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

In their first matchup this year, the Hawks won 112-99 in early November behind Dejounte Murray’s stat line of 36-9-5. Since then, both teams have had similar near-.500 records, but some recent buzz surrounding Young and Nate McMillan has us keeping an extra close eye on Atlanta.

The Knicks have been relatively healthy all season, whereas the Hawks are currently down two starters in, John Collins and De’Andre Hunter. Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin have both done well holding down the fort as Johnson has emerged as a critical rebounder while Griffin is showing flashes of strong offensive potential in his rookie year.

Hawks @ Knicks Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Hawks +2 (-112) | Knicks -2 (-108)

Hawks +2 (-112) | Knicks -2 (-108) Moneyline: Hawks (+102) | Knicks (-120)

Hawks (+102) | Knicks (-120) Total: Over 232 (-110) | Under 232 (-112)

We like the Hawks tonight. They are the better team despite the public siding with the Knicks. New York has been better on the road than in their building, as they have the second-worst record against the spread at home in the NBA, so we’ll ride with Trae to take a bow in center court.

Hawks @ Knicks Prop Picks on FanDuel

Murray OVER 21.5 Points (-115) | Top Point Scorer (+500)

Murray 25+ Points + Hawks to Win (+334)

Young OVER 9.5 Assists (+106) | Double Double + Hawks Win (+275)

Randle UNDER 9.5 Rebounds (-132)

Murray has exceeded this mark in three straight games and already has a 36-point performance versus New York. We’ll take it a step further with a player performance double for Murray and the Hawks to win. We also like the odds for Murray to be the top scorer tonight.

Julius Randle has gone under 9.5 rebounds in four straight games and will have Clint Capela, who ranks second in the league in rebounds per game, clogging up the lane. With Capela and Mitchell Robinson going at it in the paint, the opportunities for Randle to go OVER 9.5 appear slim.

Young has gone over 9.5 assists in four straight games, so we like the value at plus-odds. Doubling down with this player-performance double projects strongly. You can correlate the high assist game from Young with a strong scoring night with Murray with both player performance doubles.