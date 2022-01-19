Hawks’ Onyeka Okongwu Will Start On Wednesday vs. Timberwolves

Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Hawks will start second-year player Onyeka Okongwu on Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

Onyeka Okongwu will be in the starting lineup again tonight, Nate McMillan says. Bogi (right knee soreness) and Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) are out for tonight's game vs. the Timberwolves. — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) January 19, 2022

Okongwu gave the Hawks a nice boost on Monday against the Bucks as he finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes of work. That’s about as complete a game a player can have — particularly one who’s making just their fourth start of the season. His performance helped Atlanta defeat the defending champions and snap a five-game losing streak.

At 18-25, Atlanta’s yet to discover the success that led to a Southeast divisional title and an Eastern Conference Finals berth. The good news is there are still 39 games left to turn things around. However, it appears sharp bettors still think the Hawks have some ways to go. Atlanta’s as high as a two-point favorite, but the wise guys are taking the points with Minnesota on the road.

