Hawks PG Trae Young Available For Sunday Vs. Hornets
December 5David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has been ruled available for the team’s matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, per the team’s Twitter.
Young has been dealing with left knee soreness that although has not kept him out of any games yet, there was a possibility he would miss Sunday’s game. With his ruling being “available”, his workload and playing time will be something to monitor in the outing. Atlanta will want Young on the court in what will be a tightly contested battle in the Eastern Conference as the Hawks sit at 12-11 and the Hornets at 13-11.
The All-Star has averaged 26.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 9.1 assists across 23 games this season.
Charlotte Hornets Vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds
The Atlanta Hawks are currently 7.5-point favorites against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday with the total set at 224.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.