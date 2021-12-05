Hawks PG Trae Young Available For Sunday Vs. Hornets

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has been ruled available for the team’s matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, per the team’s Twitter.

Young has been dealing with left knee soreness that although has not kept him out of any games yet, there was a possibility he would miss Sunday’s game. With his ruling being “available”, his workload and playing time will be something to monitor in the outing. Atlanta will want Young on the court in what will be a tightly contested battle in the Eastern Conference as the Hawks sit at 12-11 and the Hornets at 13-11.

The All-Star has averaged 26.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 9.1 assists across 23 games this season.

Charlotte Hornets Vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds

The Atlanta Hawks are currently 7.5-point favorites against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday with the total set at 224.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.