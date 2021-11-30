Hawks SF Cam Reddish Will Be Game-Time Decision Tuesday Vs. Pacers

After being limited to just shooting at team practice on Tuesday, it’s difficult to know exactly whether Reddish will truly be able to go in Wednesday’s matchup. He suffered the injury in the team’s loss to the Knicks on Saturday after playing just seven minutes.
Reddish has been a solid sixth man for the Hawks so far this season and his loss would be significant for the Hawks who have won seven of their last eight games heading into Tuesday. He is currently averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game in 21 games played thus far. His status will be something to monitor throughout Tuesday and leading up to tip-off on Wednesday.
Atlanta Hawks Championship Odds
The Atlanta Hawks are currently +3600 to win the 2022 NBA Finals, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
