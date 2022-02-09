Hayward Out Indefinitely Yet Again, Ankle Ailment Sidelines the Oft-Injured Hornet

The ankle injury that Gordon Hayward suffered against the Toronto Raptors on Monday will keep him out indefinitely, the Charlotte Hornets confirmed. Hayward appears to have avoided major damage, as x-rays came back negative; however, MRI confirmed sprained ligaments, and rehabilitation is required.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets F Gordon Hayward underwent an X-Ray on his left ankle which was negative. Hayward also underwent an MRI on his left ankle which revealed sprained ligaments. Hayward will be listed as OUT indefinitely & updates on his status will be provided as appropriate. — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) February 9, 2022

Hayward has been a more valuable presence offensively for the Hornets this season, ranking fourth on the team in scoring, accumulating 2.1 Offensive Win Shares and a 0.3 Offensive Box Plus/Minus rating, per Basketball-Reference. The former Butler Bulldog has started 48 games for the Hornets this season. Hayward has played over 70 games just once in the past five seasons, and the oft-injured shooter leaves a big hole in the starting rotation at small forward.

Kelly Oubre Jr. stepped up last night, recording 17 points, six rebounds, and two assists in 38 minutes. Oubre Jr. is expected to replace Hayward in the starting lineup moving forward and should be considered on FanDuel anytime Hayward sits.

The Hornets have been mired in a cold spell, losing five straight games and seven of their past 10. Their next chance to get in the win column comes at home tomorrow night against the Chicago Bulls. Stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the game.