Heat C Omer Yurtseven OUT For Summer League Game vs. Celtics

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (quad) will not play in the team’s Summer League matchup against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, per Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang.

Yurtseven injured the quad during World Cup qualifiers for Turkey over the past few weeks so this is likely out of precaution from Miami. The Heat will kick off their Summer League against the Celtics on Friday night as their first game of four over the next ten days.

The 24-year-old was an integral part of the team’s frontcourt when Bam Adebayo went unavailable during the season and is a piece the Heat are likely looking to develop into a consistent contributor. His rookie season showed promise with solid production on just over 12 minutes per game.

In 2021, Yurtseven averaged 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 56 appearances.

Miami Heat 2022-23 NBA Championship Odds

The Miami Heat are currently +1200 to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship, tied for the sixth-shortest odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.