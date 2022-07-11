Heat C Omer Yurtseven Out For Summer League Game vs. Hawks

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (quad) did not practice on Monday and will not play in the team’s Summer League matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, per Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang.

Yurtseven won’t play tomorrow, Malik Allen says. https://t.co/O15AC1XSbE — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) July 11, 2022

Yurtseven will miss his second consecutive Summer League game with a quad injury that he suffered in the World Cup qualifiers with Turkey. Previous reports have stated that his absence is more out of caution rather than anything serious which is a good sign. The 24-year-old will be entering his second season with the team following a stellar rookie year where he provided solid frontcourt minutes off the bench.

In 2021, Yurtseven averaged 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 56 games with the Heat. This doesn’t seem like an injury to be concerned about, but it’s worth monitoring if he is able to make an appearance at this year’s remaining Summer League games for Miami.

Miami Heat 2022 Summer League Championship Odds

The Miami Heat are currently +1600 to win the 2022 Summer League Championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.