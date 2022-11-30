Heat-Celtics Preview: Injured Heat Not Enough in Boston

Last night we watched an intense Western Conference Finals rematch where the Mavericks overcame the surging Warriors, so tonight, we’re looking to the second rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

In their first matchup last month, Boston came out on top by seven in the season’s second game. These two clubs are now in completely different situations as the 17-4 Celtics look unbeatable while the 10-11 Heat continue to search for answers.

Heat @ Celtics Game Information

Location: TD Garden | Boston, MA

TD Garden | Boston, MA Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBA TV

Many injury questions surrounding this matchup will need to be monitored as the day unfolds. On Boston’s end, Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable with a neck ailment that already sidelined him in their previous game. It didn’t appear to matter as the Celtics smashed the Charlotte Hornets by 35 points, dropping 140 points.

There was optimism that Jimmy Butler would be back on the floor tonight after missing six consecutive games, but he remains out. Seven players are listed as questionable, with Tyler Herro being the most notable. Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo continue to be the leading forces for the Heat. We’ll have to wait to see how the lineup shakes out around them.

Heat @ Celtics Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Celtics -9 (-114) | Heat +9 (-106)

Celtics -9 (-114) | Heat +9 (-106) Moneyline: Celtics (-420) | Heat (+330)

Celtics (-420) | Heat (+330) Total: Over 223 (-110) | Under 223 (-110)

This line could see a lot of movement as we monitor the injury situations. In a potential Brown absence, this line likely won’t drop too far, two points to -7 is a generous estimate, and it could climb to double digits if Brown is in. We’re much more worried about Brown’s availability than the Miami depth, given how the Heat have treated the injury report in the past.

We recommend holding off for more clarity before laying money down on either side, but buying now on the -9 attached to Boston is what we’re looking at.

It is high, considering Brown may not play, but Boston has won 13 of their last 14 games and showed Monday night that they have a ton of firepower in waiting to pour on opponents. Additionally, Boston is second-best in the league against the spread (61.9%), whereas Miami is third-worst (35%), so we’ll sit back and watch the best offense in the NBA work.

Heat @ Celtics Props to Watch on FanDuel

Bam Adebayo OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-128)

Jayson Tatum OVER 29.5 Points (-113)

Adebayo will be the best rebounder on the floor among all the projected starters tonight, and he’s recorded at least 11 rebounds in three of his last four games. Parlaying him to have a 20-10 game is worthwhile, as he’s coming off back-to-back games of at least 32 points.

Jayson Tatum didn’t have the greatest scoring ECF last year against Miami, but he’s made a significant leap and won’t be shadowed by Butler the whole game. He’s had three straight 30-point games, so we like him to go over his point mark even if Brown is on the floor.