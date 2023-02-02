Heat G Victor Oladipo Ruled OUT for Thursday vs. Knicks
David.Connelly1
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday night’s matchup against the New York Knicks, per the league’s injury report.
Oladipo had played 16 games straight before this and has only missed two games since returning from his knee injury on December 6th. It’s safe to say this is a legitimate injury rather than a rest night for the 30-year-old. Miami enters the back half of a four-game road trip with a matchup against the Knicks as they look to distance themselves from New York in sixth place within the Eastern Conference.
Oladipo has averaged 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 26 games this season. With him unable to go, expect Tyler Herro to likely be relied upon further with a heightened usage and minutes within the rotation.
Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks Odds
The Miami Heat are currently 1.5-point favorites against the New York Knicks on Thursday with the total set at 216, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.