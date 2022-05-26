Heat List 5 Players As Questionable For Game 6 vs. Celtics

The Miami Heat have listed five players as questionable for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, per the league’s injury report.

Tyler Herro (groin), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee), and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) have all made the injury report as the Heat remain banged up over the past few weeks.

The only one of the five that may miss Game 6 is Herro, as he hasn’t played in each of the past two games. The rest were active in Game 5 but the only one who looked remotely 100 percent was Vincent with 15 points. Their statuses are still worth monitoring in the hours leading up to tip-off but even if all of them play, it’s likely they will continue their struggles on the offensive end.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Odds

The Miami Heat are currently 8.5-point underdogs in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics on Friday night with the total set at 201, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.