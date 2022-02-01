Heat Rule Kyle Lowry Out On Tuesday Night vs. Raptors

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that Kyle Lowry and Markieff Morris highlight a list of five players ruled out for the Miami Heat on Tuesday when they head to Toronto to take on the Raptors.

Heat injury report for tonight in Toronto: Jimmy Butler – available Kyle Lowry – out Markieff Morris – out KZ Okpala – out Victor Oladipo – out PJ Tucker – Questionable – Omer Yurtseven – out — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 1, 2022

Miami lost at home to the Raptors in triple overtime three days ago, and then on Monday, they suffered a 30-point loss on the road to the Celtics. However, the Heat will have Jimmy Butler available after the forward missed the Celtics games with an ankle injury.

On Tuesday, both teams will play their second game in as many nights and third in four days. Nevertheless, despite Miami’s injury report, sharp bettors are taking the points with the visiting team. It’s worth noting that the Heat are 6-2 against the spread (ATS) in their past eight games in Toronto and 11-5 ATS in their past 16 games.

To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays, all at one convenient location.