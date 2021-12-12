Heat Will be Shorthanded Against Bulls Saturday Night

Minutes will be up for grabs when the Miami Heat take on the Chicago Bulls. Heat Insider Ira Winderman confirmed that Miami would be without Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin, and Victor Oladipo on Saturday night.

So, for Heat, no: Bam Adebayo (thumb) Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 11, 2021

The Heat are down two starters; Adebayo hasn’t played since November 29, needing surgery to repair a thumb injury. Butler is dealing with a tailbone injury and has played only one game since November 27. Miami noted that Adebayo is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, but less is known about when Butler is expected to return.

Dewayne Dedmon has moved into the starting center role with Adebayo unavailable. The Heat have taken a committee approach for the small forward role with Butler unavailable. P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin have both started, as has Duncan Robinson. We’re expecting Robinson to move into the forward position on Saturday night, with Tyler Herro starting at shooting guard.

Injury concerns could be keeping bettors away from the Heat tonight as they enter tonight’s contest as +2 underdogs against the Bulls, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.