Heat Won't Have Kyle Lowry for Game 1 vs. Celtics

The Miami Heat will again be without their starting point guard as Kyle Lowry remains on the shelf dealing with a left hamstring strain. Lowry did not practice on Monday, so this news does not come as much of a surprise.
Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is listed as out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The former Raptor last played in Miami’s Game 4 loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia more than a week ago. Lowry started and logged over 30 minutes. The Philly native scored six points, dished out seven assists, and added a pair of steals in Miami’s temporary setback on its road to an NBA title.
Last Sunday marked only Lowry’s fifth appearance in these playoffs, as the gritty guard has already missed six postseason games. Add that to the fact the 36-year-old played in just 63 regular-season games this year, and it looks like the Heat will continue to be forced to rely on Gabe Vincent.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Miami as slight -1.5 point home favorites and -126 on the moneyline as they look to jump out to a 1-0 series lead over Boston on Tuesday night.
