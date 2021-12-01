Heat’s Bam Adebayo To Have Surgery (UCL)

The Miami Heat report that center Bam Adebayo tore the ulnar collateral ligament on the thumb of his right hand during Monday’s 120-111 home loss to the Nuggets.

INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday's game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend. A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 1, 2021

Adebayo will undergo surgery over the weekend, and the timeline for his return is unknown at the moment. The former Kentucky product started all 18 games he’s appeared in this season, and he’s currently averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He’s also pitched in defensively with 1.1 steals per game.

At 13-8, the Heat is currently tied with the resurging Wizards atop the Southeast division.

It’ll be interesting to see how Miami will adjust with Adebayo sidelined. The first test will come on Wednesday when the Heat host the Cleveland Cavaliers. News on Adebayo’s resulted in a drop in the point spread by 4.5 points after Miami opened as a 7.5-point favorite.

To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.