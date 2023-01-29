Heat's Gabe Vincent Injures Ankle, Probable vs. Hornets
Grant White
Miami Heat point guard, Gabe Vincent, was a late add to the team’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s matinee against the Charlotte Hornets. Ira Winderman reports Vincent is dealing with right ankle stiffness but is still expected to suit up for the Southeast Division showdown.
Gabe Vincent added to Miami injury report due to right ankle stiffness. He is listed as probable.
Vincent is a bench player for the Heat. Still, the fourth-year pro logs over 25 minutes per game, averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Moreover, he’s been trending upward over his recent sample, scoring north of ten points in seven of his past nine.
Kyle Lowry starts in the one spot and could see a modest increase in usage if Vincent’s performance is affected. Alternatively, Victor Oladipo could be asked to do more.
The Heat head into Sunday’s matchup on a three-game winning streak.
The betting odds imply they are poised to extend that successful run. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Heat listed as -6 road chalk, with the total set at 223.5.
