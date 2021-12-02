Heat’s Jimmy Butler Out This Weekend?

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that Heat guard Jimmy Butler could miss Miami’s next two games against the Pacers and the Bucks.

Initial impressions are that Jimmy Butler also will miss the Friday-Saturday road games in Indiana and Milwaukee. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 1, 2021

Butler injured his tailbone this past Saturday against the Bulls, which ruled him out for their next two games. Miami lost both of those games with Butler sidelined, dropping their record to 13-9 on the year. One of those losses was a season-worst 26-point home defeat against the Cavaliers.

The 11-year veteran is averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, so it’s safe to say that Miami’s been unable to replicate that level of production with Butler out of the lineup. Depending on the opening number for the games, you might want to consider fading the Heat at some point this weekend.

