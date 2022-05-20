Heat's Kyle Lowry & P.J. Tucker Questionable For Game 3 vs. Celtics

Lowry has missed the past four games with a left hamstring injury. Although he’s only played in two of the team’s last ten games, Lowry hopes to make his return at some point during this series. Tucker is trending in the opposite direction after exiting Game 2 with a left knee contusion.
Lowry has averaged 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in five playoff games this season. Meanwhile, Tucker has averaged 8.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 13 postseason starts.
Max Strus and Gabe Vincent have been listed as questionable for every postseason game but have yet to miss one.
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Odds
The Miami Heat are currently 6.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, with a total of 207.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
