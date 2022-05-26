Heat's Tyler Herro OUT tonight vs. Celtics

On Wednesday, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year will miss his second straight Eastern Conference Finals game. According to Heat beat reporter Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Tyler Herro is our for tonight’s crucial Game 5 in Miami.

Heat injury update:

Tyler Herro (groin): Out.

P.J. Tucker (knee): Available.

Kyle Lowry (hamstring): Available.

Max Strus (hamstring): Available.

Gabe Vincent (hamstring): Available. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 25, 2022

Herro appeared to suffer the ailment at some point during the Heat’s 109-103 Game 3 victory in Boston on Saturday. The 22-year-old was spotted with his upper leg wrapped, which turned out to be a left groin strain. Typically this type of injury takes somewhere between 2-to-4 weeks to heal, and it already kept him out of Game 4.

Herro is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 14 playoff games in 2022.

The Heat will have Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Gabe Vincent, and Max Strus available after sporting questionable tags all day. Herro will be Miami’s only inactive player tonight.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Miami Heat are +3 point home dogs and +138 on the moneyline.