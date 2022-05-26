Heat's Tyler Herro OUT tonight vs. Celtics

On Wednesday, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year will miss his second straight Eastern Conference Finals game. According to Heat beat reporter Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Tyler Herro is our for tonight’s crucial Game 5 in Miami.
Heat injury update: Tyler Herro (groin): Out. P.J. Tucker (knee): Available. Kyle Lowry (hamstring): Available. Max Strus (hamstring): Available. Gabe Vincent (hamstring): Available.
Herro appeared to suffer the ailment at some point during the Heat’s 109-103 Game 3 victory in Boston on Saturday. The 22-year-old was spotted with his upper leg wrapped, which turned out to be a left groin strain. Typically this type of injury takes somewhere between 2-to-4 weeks to heal, and it already kept him out of Game 4.
Herro is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 14 playoff games in 2022.
The Heat will have Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Gabe Vincent, and Max Strus available after sporting questionable tags all day. Herro will be Miami’s only inactive player tonight.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Miami Heat are +3 point home dogs and +138 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.