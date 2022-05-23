Heat's Tyler Herro Will Not Play Game 4 Against the Celtics

The Miami Heat announced that Tyler Herro would not play in Monday’s Game 4 matchup against the Boston Celtics.

#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 4 vs the Celtics. Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) & P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 23, 2022

Herro was seen at the end of Game 3 with his upper leg wrapped, which turned out to be a left groin strain. This will be the first postseason game he has missed this season. Herro is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 14 playoff games thus far.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said, “This is the time of the year everybody wants to play, but there is also a responsibility to the athlete and their health, and we have to be disciplined to that, and sometimes these are tough decisions.”

The Heat also stated that Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Kyle Lowry would all warm up with the intent of playing in Game 4. Butler missed the second half of Saturday’s Game 3 with a knee injury, and Lowry has only played six of Miami’s 14 postseason games due to a hamstring issue.

