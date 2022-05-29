Herro, Vincent Listed as Questionable for Heat in Game 7

The Miami Heat could be without two important pieces in their rotation tonight as they get set to host Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals from FTX Arena. Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are both listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s decisive Game 7.

Herro hasn’t played since Game 3, while Vincent was on the floor for 17 minutes in the Heat’s 111-103 road victory in Game 6.

The sharp-shooting Herro has been a key contributor during the team’s playoff run this season, averaging 13.5 points per game on 41.3% shooting. The third-year guard was also awarded the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, which goes to the NBA’s best reserve of the season. Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 32.6 minutes in 66 games this year, which also included ten starts.

Vincent has been a nice addition off the bench for Miami this season and has averaged 8.2 points and 24 minutes per game during the playoffs. During the regular season, Vincent averaged a career-best 8.7 points in 23.4 minutes per game.