Herro, Vincent Listed as Questionable for Heat in Game 7
zackcooksports@gmail.com
The Miami Heat could be without two important pieces in their rotation tonight as they get set to host Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals from FTX Arena. Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are both listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s decisive Game 7.
Herro hasn’t played since Game 3, while Vincent was on the floor for 17 minutes in the Heat’s 111-103 road victory in Game 6.
The sharp-shooting Herro has been a key contributor during the team’s playoff run this season, averaging 13.5 points per game on 41.3% shooting. The third-year guard was also awarded the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, which goes to the NBA’s best reserve of the season. Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 32.6 minutes in 66 games this year, which also included ten starts.
Vincent has been a nice addition off the bench for Miami this season and has averaged 8.2 points and 24 minutes per game during the playoffs. During the regular season, Vincent averaged a career-best 8.7 points in 23.4 minutes per game.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.