Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. Suits Up vs. Heat Despite Illness
Grant White
Initially listed as a game-time decision, Dennis Smith Jr. is in the lineup against the Miami Heat. The Charlotte Hornets’ official Twitter account confirmed the guard would play in Sunday’s matinee. However, Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. remain out with left knee and left hand injuries, respectively.
INJURY REPORT vs MIA
Dennis Smith Jr is available. Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out. Kelly Oubre Jr (L Hand surgery) is out.
After starting early in the season, Smith Jr. has moved into a reserve role more recently. The 25-year-old has come off the bench in 15 straight appearances, making modest offensive contributions. Since November 10, Smith Jr. has hit double-digit scoring once and is averaging just 6.5 points per game over that stretch.
Smith Jr’s diminished role coincides with LaMelo Ball’s return to the lineup. Although Ball recently returned from a three-game absence, he leads the team in scoring and is a pillar in the Hornets’ backcourt.
Charlotte is going for consecutive wins for the second time since the end of November. However, they will have to overcome the betting odds, as they entered the Southeast Division battle as +6 underdogs.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.