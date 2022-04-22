Borrego was with the Hornets for four seasons, compiling a 138-163 record. Charlotte improved each season under him, but the Hornets still decided to go in a different direction. The Hornets’ 2021-22 season ended in the play-in game with a 132-103 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. It was the second straight season that they lost in the play-in game. That loss likely led to Borrego’s dismissal, as advancing in the playoffs is a significant revenue source for the owners and teams.
While the Hornets’ season is finished, the chase for the NBA Championship has just begun. The Golden State Warriors are the favorites to bring home the trophy at +280, with the Boston Celtics (+500), the Phoenix Suns (+550), and the Miami Heat (+600) not far behind.
