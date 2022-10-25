Hornets G Terry Rozier (Ankle) Doubtful for Wednesday vs. Knicks

Rozier suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of last Friday’s 124-112 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, finishing with 23 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds in 36 minutes. The 28-year-old was subsequently seen leaving the arena in a walking boot.
With LaMelo Ball already ruled out, Dennis Smith Jr. and Kelly Oubre are again expected to start in the backcourt. Smith was impressive in Sunday’s start, the former ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft notched 18 points, six assists, two rebounds, three steals, and a block as the Hornets downed the Atlanta Hawks 126 109. Oubre also had a strong performance, scoring a team-high 24 points with ten rebounds in 32 minutes.
Both players should be busy again on Wednesday and make for viable options in DFS contests.
