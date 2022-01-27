Hornets’ Kelly Oubre Jr. Questionable For Friday vs. Lakers

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) has been listed as questionable ahead of Friday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, per the team’s Twitter.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets vs. LAL 1/28 Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) out Gordon Hayward (H&S Protocols) out Kelly Oubre (L Ankle Sprain) questionable#AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) January 27, 2022

Oubre rolled the ankle on Wednesday night in the team’s blowout of the Indiana Pacers where the forward poured in 39 points, one shy of his career-high. It would be a tough loss for a team that is already down starting forward Gordon Hayward as Charlotte sits in seventh in the midst of a tight postseason race with the Lakers coming to town on Friday. The good news for Oubre is that the Hornets only have three games over the next seven days, meaning he will not miss too much action if he isn’t healthy.

Oubre has averaged 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in 45 appearances this season. If he is unable to play, expect Cody Martin and P.J. Washington to see more playing time in order to fulfill his sixth-man role.

NBA Sixth Man Of The Year Odds

Kelly Oubre Jr. is currently listed at +1600 to win this year’s NBA Sixth Man Of The Year award, the second-shortest odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.