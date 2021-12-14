Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Closer To Returning from COVID-19 protocols

The Charlotte Hornets announced that point guard LaMelo Ball has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will join their G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, for conditioning. If all goes well, he could be back with the team on Wednesday when the Hornets travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

OFFICIAL: LaMelo Ball has been cleared from the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols and has been assigned to the @greensboroswarm for a conditioning and rehab assignment. Ball will join Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee at practice with the Greensboro Swarm today.#AllFly pic.twitter.com/Ojup89lx59 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 14, 2021

Ball last played for the Hornets on Dec. 1 in a 127-125 loss on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s missed Charlotte’s past five games, and the Hornets went 2-3 in his absence.

This season, Charlotte's been a very streaky team as its won and lost five straight games. The team is now 15-14 on the year, and it's seeded eighth in the Eastern Conference.