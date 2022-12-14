Hornets PG LaMelo Ball (Ankle) Questionable Wednesday

Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports that Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons.

Ball has missed the Hornets’ past 11 games due to a sprained ankle. The 21-year-old suffered the injury in Charlotte’s 125-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers on November 16 after stepping on a fan’s foot late in the fourth quarter.

Before the injury, Ball was posting per-game averages of 19.3 points, 7.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds across 32.7 minutes. His presence would undoubtedly provide a spark for a Hornets team that comes in losers of 14 of their past 18 games and sits 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Should Ball suit up, Terry Rozier would slide back over to shooting guard while Jalen McDaniels would return to a bench role. McDaniels has performed well, notching 30 or more FanDuel points in four of his past five games, but he will not be a recommended DFS play if/when Ball returns to the lineup.