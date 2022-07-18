Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball will look slightly different when he takes the court next season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball has officially changed his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 1 for the 2022-23 campaign.

Donning the No. 1 jersey throughout his pre-NBA career, Ball had long been eager to revert to his roots. Speaking with reporters in April, the 20-year-old said:

“It’s supposed to [happen]. I ain’t supposed to wear two ever again in my life. If I see a two, ah man, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I ain’t going to lie to you. I just ain’t never been two. It’s just weird to me. It just don’t feel like you playing, for real. Like, I don’t know who this is. I don’t know who number two is. I know my brother, that’s it. No other number twos.”

Regardless of the number on his jersey, Ball’s overall production will make him a solid first-round selection in fantasy drafts.

