Donning the No. 1 jersey throughout his pre-NBA career, Ball had long been eager to revert to his roots. Speaking with reporters in April, the 20-year-old said:
“It’s supposed to [happen]. I ain’t supposed to wear two ever again in my life. If I see a two, ah man, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I ain’t going to lie to you. I just ain’t never been two. It’s just weird to me. It just don’t feel like you playing, for real. Like, I don’t know who this is. I don’t know who number two is. I know my brother, that’s it. No other number twos.”
Regardless of the number on his jersey, Ball’s overall production will make him a solid first-round selection in fantasy drafts.
