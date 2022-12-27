BETTING NBA
11:28 AM, December 27, 2022

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/27/2022

Date: 12/27/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +15   -110   O 232   -110   +750  
 Current +14.5   -110   230   -110   +750  
Boston Celtics  Open -15   -110   U 232   -110   -1200  
 Current -14.5   -110   230   -110   -1200  

Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   19.3 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   14.9 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.3 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   10.7 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SF  Eric Gordon   11.5 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.9 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   26.6 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
4. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. C  Al Horford   10.1 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. C  Robert Williams III   6.8 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 26 CHI +7.0 231.5 133-118
Fri, Dec 23 DAL +7.0 219.0 112-106
Wed, Dec 21 ORL -1.0 223.5 116-110
Mon, Dec 19 SA -4.5 227.5 124-105
Sat, Dec 17 POR +3.5 228.0 107-95

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 25 MIL -5.5 226.5 139-118
Fri, Dec 23 MIN -9.5 229.0 121-109
Wed, Dec 21 IND -9.5 232.5 117-112
Sun, Dec 18 ORL -10.0 223.0 95-92
Fri, Dec 16 ORL -13.0 226.0 117-109

Betting Insights:

  • The Boston Celtics are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets off a win over their last 6 games