12:44 PM, December 26, 2022

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/26

Date: 12/26/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +8   -108   O 227   -110   +275  
 Current +8   -106   227   -108   +265  
Chicago Bulls  Open -8   -114   U 227   -110   -340  
 Current -8   -114   227   -112   -360  

Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   18.7 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   14.6 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.2 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   10.7 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SF  Tari Eason   8.6 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   25.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.9 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   22.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. PF  Patrick Williams   9.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. C  Andre Drummond   6.1 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 DAL +7.0 219.0 112-106
Wed, Dec 21 ORL -1.0 223.5 116-110
Mon, Dec 19 SA -4.5 227.5 124-105
Sat, Dec 17 POR +3.5 228.0 107-95
Thu, Dec 15 MIA +2.5 218.0 111-108

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 NY +5.5 224.5 118-117
Wed, Dec 21 ATL +5.0 235.5 110-108
Tue, Dec 20 MIA +1.5 221.5 113-103
Sun, Dec 18 MIN -1.5 234.5 150-126
Fri, Dec 16 NY -2.5 225.5 114-91

Betting Insights:

  • The Chicago Bulls are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021