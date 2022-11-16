BETTING NBA
01:50 PM, November 16, 2022

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/16/2022
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +10.5   -114   O 221.5   -110   +400  
 Current +5.5   -110   216.5   -110   +194  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -10.5   -105   U 221.5   -110   -520  
 Current -5.5   -110   216.5   -110   -230  

Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   19.2 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. C  Alperen Sengn   16.1 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
3. SG  Jalen Green   22.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   10.1 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   12.2 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
6. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Dallas Mavericks

1. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   18.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   15.8 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
3. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   10.8 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   9.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
5. C  Dwight Powell   6.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SF  Reggie Bullock   5.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 14 LAC +5.0 220.0 122-106
Sat, Nov 12 NO +10.5 233.0 119-106
Wed, Nov 09 TOR +10.0 224.5 116-109
Mon, Nov 07 ORL +5.0 224.5 134-127
Sat, Nov 05 MIN +8.0 234.5 129-117

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 15 LAC -6.5 211.5 103-101
Sat, Nov 12 POR -6.5 218.5 117-112
Thu, Nov 10 WAS -6.0 209.0 113-105
Wed, Nov 09 ORL -8.5 213.0 94-87
Mon, Nov 07 BKN -6.0 216.0 96-94

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Rockets are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Houston Rockets off a win