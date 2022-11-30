BETTING NBA
03:43 PM, November 30, 2022

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/30

Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +11.5   -110   O 231.5   -110   +500  
 Current +11.5   -110   231.5   -110   +530  
Denver Nuggets  Open -11.5   -110   U 231.5   -110   -700  
 Current -11.5   -110   231.5   -110   -720  

Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   18.7 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   15.4 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.6 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   12.9 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   23.0 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 8.8 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   17.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   15.8 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SG  Bruce Brown   11.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
5. PG  Bones Hyland   15.0 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.6 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 DEN +11.0 228.0 129-113
Sat, Nov 26 OKC +2.0 231.5 118-105
Fri, Nov 25 ATL +7.0 232.0 128-122
Sun, Nov 20 GS +10.5 233.0 127-120
Fri, Nov 18 IND +5.0 237.0 99-91

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 HOU -11.0 228.0 129-113
Fri, Nov 25 LAC -4.0 219.0 114-104
Wed, Nov 23 OKC -1.0 229.5 131-126
Tue, Nov 22 DET -11.5 226.5 110-108
Sun, Nov 20 DAL +10.5 217.5 98-97

Betting Insights:

  • The Denver Nuggets are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets at home in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Denver Nuggets are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Denver Nuggets have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Houston Rockets off a win