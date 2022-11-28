BETTING NBA
04:56 PM, November 28, 2022

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/28

Date: 11/28/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +11.5   -110   O 233.5   -110   +480  
 Current +11.5   -110   233.5   -110   +500  
Denver Nuggets  Open -11.5   -110   U 233.5   -110   -650  
 Current -11.5   -110   233.5   -110   -700  

Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   19.1 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   15.2 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.7 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.2 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SF  Tari Eason   8.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   22.4 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 8.8 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   16.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SG  Bruce Brown   10.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
5. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. C  DeAndre Jordan   5.3 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 26 OKC +2.0 231.5 118-105
Fri, Nov 25 ATL +7.0 232.0 128-122
Sun, Nov 20 GS +10.5 233.0 127-120
Fri, Nov 18 IND +5.0 237.0 99-91
Wed, Nov 16 DAL +6.5 218.5 101-92

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 LAC -4.0 219.0 114-104
Wed, Nov 23 OKC -1.0 229.5 131-126
Tue, Nov 22 DET -11.5 226.5 110-108
Sun, Nov 20 DAL +10.5 217.5 98-97
Fri, Nov 18 DAL +9.5 215.5 127-99

Betting Insights:

  • The Denver Nuggets are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Denver Nuggets are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets at home since the start of 2020/2021