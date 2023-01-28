BETTING NBA
02:00 PM, January 28, 2023

Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/28/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +5   -110   O 231   -110   +180  
 Current +4   -105   236.5   -110   +142  
Detroit Pistons  Open -5   -110   U 231   -110   -215  
 Current -4   -115   236.5   -110   -168  

Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. C  Alperen Sengn   15.5 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.2 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.0 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SF  Eric Gordon   12.2 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. SF  Tari Eason   8.3 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SF  JaeSean Tate   7.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   21.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. C  Jalen Duren   8.3 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PG  Killian Hayes   10.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
5. SF  Saddiq Bey   14.7 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SG  Alec Burks   13.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 26 CLE +8.0 217.0 113-95
Wed, Jan 25 WAS +2.0 233.5 108-103
Mon, Jan 23 MIN +6.0 233.0 119-114
Sat, Jan 21 MIN +8.0 239.5 113-104
Wed, Jan 18 CHA +3.0 236.5 122-117

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 26 BKN +8.5 235.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 23 MIL +11.5 236.0 150-130
Thu, Jan 19 CHI +7.5 236.0 126-108
Sun, Jan 15 NY +8.5 225.5 117-104
Fri, Jan 13 NO +5.0 234.5 116-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Detroit Pistons are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets off two or more days rest over their last 5 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets over their last 13 games