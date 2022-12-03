BETTING NBA
12:52 PM, December 3, 2022

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/03

Date: 12/03/2022
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +10.5   -110   O 233   -110   +420  
 Current +9.5   -110   232.5   -110   +320  
Golden State Warriors  Open -10.5   -110   U 233   -110   -560  
 Current -9.5   -110   232.5   -110   -405  

Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   18.8 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
2. C  Alperen Sengn   15.4 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. SG  Jalen Green   21.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.9 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   12.2 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   10.8 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   30.8 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
2. PF  Draymond Green   9.1 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
3. SF  Andrew Wiggins   18.3 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SG  Klay Thompson   17.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. PG  Jordan Poole   16.5 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.3 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 02 PHO +11.5 229.0 122-121
Wed, Nov 30 DEN +11.0 230.0 120-100
Mon, Nov 28 DEN +11.0 228.0 129-113
Sat, Nov 26 OKC +2.0 231.5 118-105
Fri, Nov 25 ATL +7.0 232.0 128-122

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 02 CHI -7.0 237.5 119-111
Tue, Nov 29 DAL +1.0 227.0 116-113
Sun, Nov 27 MIN -2.0 237.5 137-114
Fri, Nov 25 UTA -8.0 240.0 129-118
Wed, Nov 23 LAC -10.0 223.0 124-107

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021