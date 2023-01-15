BETTING NBA
12:41 PM, January 15, 2023

Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/15/2023
Time: 03:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +9.5   -110   O 228.5   -110   +350  
 Current +9.5   -110   222.5   -110   +330  
LA Clippers  Open -9.5   -110   U 228.5   -110   -450  
 Current -9.5   -110   222.5   -110   -420  

Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. C  Alperen Sengn   14.4 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
2. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.1 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   10.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PG  TyTy Washington Jr.   3.2 Points, 1.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   11.7 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SG  Josh Christopher   2.6 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   18.5 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. C  Ivica Zubac   10.1 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
3. SF  Norman Powell   15.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. PG  John Wall   11.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
5. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. PG  Reggie Jackson   11.3 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 SAC +9.5 238.0 139-114
Wed, Jan 11 SAC +9.0 236.0 135-115
Sun, Jan 08 MIN +3.5 233.0 104-96
Thu, Jan 05 UTA +7.0 231.5 131-114
Wed, Jan 04 NO +7.0 229.5 119-108

 

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 DEN -4.5 222.0 115-103
Tue, Jan 10 DAL -0.5 223.5 113-101
Sun, Jan 08 ATL -2.5 234.0 112-108
Fri, Jan 06 MIN +5.5 223.5 128-115
Thu, Jan 05 DEN +4.5 229.5 122-91

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2021/2022