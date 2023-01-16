BETTING NBA
01:23 PM, January 16, 2023

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/16/2023

Date: 01/16/2023
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +6.5   -110   O 234.5   -110   +220  
 Current +6.5   -110   234.5   -110   +225  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open -6.5   -110   U 234.5   -110   -270  
 Current -6.5   -110   234.5   -110   -275  

Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. SG  Jalen Green   21.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. C  Alperen Sengn   14.5 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.1 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   10.9 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SF  JaeSean Tate   6.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. SF  Eric Gordon   12.0 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   29.2 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.5 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
3. C  Thomas Bryant   12.9 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   12.3 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. PF  Wenyen Gabriel   6.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   5.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 LAC +10.0 220.5 121-100
Fri, Jan 13 SAC +9.5 238.0 139-114
Wed, Jan 11 SAC +9.0 236.0 135-115
Sun, Jan 08 MIN +3.5 233.0 104-96
Thu, Jan 05 UTA +7.0 231.5 131-114

 

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 PHI +5.5 235.0 113-112
Thu, Jan 12 DAL +2.5 236.5 119-115
Mon, Jan 09 DEN +13.0 236.5 122-109
Sat, Jan 07 SAC +7.5 243.0 136-134
Fri, Jan 06 ATL +2.5 242.0 130-114

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Rockets are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Houston Rockets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on the road off a loss over their last 5 games