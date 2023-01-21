BETTING NBA
10:26 AM, January 21, 2023

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/21/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +8.5   -110   O N/A   N/A   +295  
 Current +8.5   -108   N/A   N/A   +295  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -8.5   -110   U N/A   N/A   -370  
 Current -8.5   -112   N/A   N/A   -370  

Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. C  Alperen Sengn   15.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. SF  JaeSean Tate   6.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   12.2 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SF  Tari Eason   8.0 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.7 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   13.3 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.2 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   8.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. C  Naz Reid   10.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 CHA +3.0 236.5 122-117
Mon, Jan 16 LAL +7.5 236.0 140-132
Sun, Jan 15 LAC +10.0 220.5 121-100
Fri, Jan 13 SAC +9.5 238.0 139-114
Wed, Jan 11 SAC +9.0 236.0 135-115

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 19 TOR +4.5 234.0 128-126
Wed, Jan 18 DEN +9.0 241.5 122-118
Mon, Jan 16 UTA -4.0 231.5 126-125
Sat, Jan 14 CLE +4.5 225.0 110-102
Fri, Jan 13 PHO -6.5 223.0 121-116

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2021/2022