01:50 PM, January 4, 2023

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/04/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +8   -110   O 226   -110   +290  
 Current +7   -110   226   -110   +240  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -8   -110   U 226   -110   -360  
 Current -7   -110   226   -110   -295  

Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   19.5 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   14.4 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.1 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   11.5 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   10.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   20.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
2. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.5 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
3. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SF  Herbert Jones   10.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SF  Naji Marshall   8.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. PG  Jose Alvarado   8.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 DAL +7.5 227.0 111-106
Sat, Dec 31 NY +3.5 221.5 108-88
Thu, Dec 29 DAL +10.0 226.5 129-114
Tue, Dec 27 BOS +15.5 229.5 126-102
Mon, Dec 26 CHI +7.0 231.5 133-118

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 PHI +5.5 229.0 120-111
Sat, Dec 31 MEM +6.0 237.0 116-101
Fri, Dec 30 PHI -0.5 229.0 127-116
Wed, Dec 28 MIN -6.5 233.5 119-118
Mon, Dec 26 IND -2.0 234.5 113-93

Betting Insights:

  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 12-4 (.750) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets off a loss over their last 16 games