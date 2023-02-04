BETTING NBA
12:08 PM, February 4, 2023

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/04

Date: 02/04/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +9   -110   O 232.5   -110   +320  
 Current +9.5   -110   230.5   -110   +350  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open -9   -110   U 232.5   -110   -405  
 Current -9.5   -110   230.5   -110   -450  

Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. C  Alperen Sengn   15.5 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
3. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
4. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. SG  Josh Christopher   4.0 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SF  Tari Eason   8.5 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   16.2 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. SF  Jalen Williams   12.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.7 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. SG  Isaiah Joe   7.8 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PF  Jaylin Williams   4.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 03 TOR +7.5 223.5 117-111
Wed, Feb 01 OKC +6.0 232.5 112-106
Sat, Jan 28 DET +6.0 236.0 117-114
Thu, Jan 26 CLE +8.0 217.0 113-95
Wed, Jan 25 WAS +2.0 233.5 108-103

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 HOU -6.0 232.5 112-106
Mon, Jan 30 GS +5.0 242.5 128-120
Fri, Jan 27 CLE -1.0 222.0 112-100
Wed, Jan 25 ATL +1.0 238.5 137-132
Sun, Jan 22 DEN +3.0 232.5 101-99

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Rockets are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 1-3 (.200) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 32-18 (.627) against the spread in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 16-10 (.615) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 16-8 (.640) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 7-3 (.700) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 0-3 (.000) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 25-12 (.676) against the spread as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 16-5 (.762) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 43-22 (.652) against the spread on the road since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Houston Rockets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Houston Rockets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 8-17 (.308) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 0-3 (.000) against the spread as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 8-16 (.320) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 1-8 (.111) against the spread on the road over their last 9 games
  • The Houston Rockets are 2-10 (.167) against the spread on the road over their last 12 games
  • The Houston Rockets are 5-14 (.263) against the spread over their last 19 games
  • The Houston Rockets are 7-18 (.280) against the spread over their last 25 games