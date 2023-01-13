BETTING NBA
12:59 PM, January 13, 2023

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/13

Date: 01/13/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +10.5   -114   O 235   -108   +400  
 Current +10   -110   235   -108   +370  
Sacramento Kings  Open -10.5   -106   U 235   -112   -520  
 Current -10   -110   235   -112   -480  

Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. SG  Jalen Green   21.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. C  Alperen Sengn   14.5 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.7 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. SF  Eric Gordon   11.7 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   10.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SF  JaeSean Tate   6.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.9 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   23.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   14.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PF  Keegan Murray   11.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. SG  Malik Monk   14.0 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 SAC +9.0 236.0 135-115
Sun, Jan 08 MIN +3.5 233.0 104-96
Thu, Jan 05 UTA +7.0 231.5 131-114
Wed, Jan 04 NO +7.0 229.5 119-108
Mon, Jan 02 DAL +7.5 227.0 111-106

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 HOU -9.0 236.0 135-115
Mon, Jan 09 ORL -6.5 237.5 136-111
Sat, Jan 07 LAL -7.5 243.0 136-134
Wed, Jan 04 ATL -1.0 244.5 120-117
Tue, Jan 03 UTA +3.5 242.5 117-115