12:31 PM, January 11, 2023

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/11/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +9.5   -110   O 239   -110   +320  
 Current +9.5   -110   238.5   -110   +330  
Sacramento Kings  Open -9.5   -110   U 239   -110   -420  
 Current -9.5   -110   238.5   -110   -420  

Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   19.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. C  Alperen Sengn   14.6 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. SG  Jalen Green   21.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   11.5 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SF  JaeSean Tate   7.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.7 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   23.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   14.5 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. SG  Malik Monk   14.1 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   11.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 MIN +3.5 233.0 104-96
Thu, Jan 05 UTA +7.0 231.5 131-114
Wed, Jan 04 NO +7.0 229.5 119-108
Mon, Jan 02 DAL +7.5 227.0 111-106
Sat, Dec 31 NY +3.5 221.5 108-88

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 09 ORL -6.5 237.5 136-111
Sat, Jan 07 LAL -7.5 243.0 136-134
Wed, Jan 04 ATL -1.0 244.5 120-117
Tue, Jan 03 UTA +3.5 242.5 117-115
Sun, Jan 01 MEM +4.0 240.0 118-108