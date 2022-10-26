BETTING NBA
01:38 PM, October 26, 2022

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks. and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26

Date: 10/26/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +5.5   -110   O 232.5   -110   +198  
 Current +7.5   -110   233   -112   +245  
Utah Jazz  Open -5.5   -110   U 232.5   -110   -240  
 Current -7.5   -110   233   -108   -300  

Projected Lineups:

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   21.5 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
2. PG  Mike Conley   9.8 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 8.5 Assists
3. C  Kelly Olynyk   15.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
4. SG  Jordan Clarkson   18.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
5. PF  Jarred Vanderbilt   9.8 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. C  Walker Kessler   6.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   20.8 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   24.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   15.3 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   7.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. SF  JaeSean Tate   0.0 Points, 0.0 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists
6. SG  Eric Gordon   13.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Oct 24 UTA +2.5 233.5 114-108
Sat, Oct 22 MIL +13.0 227.5 125-105
Fri, Oct 21 MEM +7.0 231.5 129-122
Wed, Oct 19 ATL +10.5 234.5 117-107
Sun, Apr 10 ATL +12.0 240.5 130-114

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Oct 24 HOU -2.5 233.5 114-108
Sun, Oct 23 NO +8.5 231.5 122-121
Fri, Oct 21 MIN +8.0 226.5 132-126
Wed, Oct 19 DEN +7.0 225.5 123-102
Thu, Apr 28 DAL +1.0 210.5 98-96

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Rockets are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Houston Rockets are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Houston Rockets have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Utah Jazz off two days rest
  • The Houston Rockets are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz on the road over their last 14 games
  • The Houston Rockets are 12-5 (.706) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz on the road over their last 17 games
  • The Houston Rockets are 13-7 (.650) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz off a win over their last 20 games