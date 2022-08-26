Last season saw Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant ascend to superstar status. Morant appeared in 57 games for the Grizz, posting averages of 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds, en route to capturing the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award and being named to his first career All-NBA Team. Memphis finished second in the Western Conference with a franchise-tying record 56 wins before being ousted in the second round of the playoffs by the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. The former Murray State standout missed the series’ final three games due to injury.

With Morant leading the way, expectations are high entering 2022 in a new era of Grizzlies basketball.

How Old is Ja Morant?

Born August 10, 1999, Morant is just 23 years old. Should the South Carolina native go on to win this year’s MVP Award, he would be the youngest player since former Chicago Bulls great Derrick Rose in 2010-11.