One of the more unique talents to ever enter the NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie center Chet Holmgren will undoubtedly attract fans’ attention the moment he steps on the floor. Drafted second overall in June’s draft, Holmgren joins a young, rebuilding Thunder team that features rising stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Far from your prototypical big man, Holmgren’s intriguing skill set adds a new dimension that could confound opposing defenses.

How Tall is Chet Holmgren?

Holmgren is listed at 7’0″. He will look to become the first seven-footer to win NBA Rookie of the Year since Pau Gasol in 2001-02. Holmgren’s odds currently sit at +375.