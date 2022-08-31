The Orlando Magic surprised many when they selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Banchero’s lone college season saw him average 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per contest en route to earning First-team All-ACC honors. The 19-year-old should be a go-to scoring option on a Magic squad desperate for offense (29th in PPG last season). Banchero subsequently enters 2022 as the odds-on-favorite to win Rookie of the Year at +200.

How Tall is Paolo Banchero?

Banchero is listed at 6’10”. He joins Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Bol Bol, Franz Wagner, and Moritz Wagner as current Magic players standing 6’10” or taller.