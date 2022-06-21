How to Watch, Stream & Bet the 2022 'NBA Draft'

The 2022 NBA draft will kick off on Thursday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the Orlando Magic holding the coveted first overall pick.

Jabari Smith Jr. is currently the odds-on favorite to be selected by the Magic first overall at -140, while Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero are also in consideration for the pick.

Only 58 players will be selected in this year’s draft because of tampering penalties to the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, which docked them each a selection.

When and Where is the NBA Draft?

Date: June 23, 2022 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Brooklyn, New York | Stadium: Barclays Center

How to Watch the NBA Draft?

TV: ESPN | Live Stream: ESPN+

Announcers: Malika Andrews, Jay Bilas, Kendrick Perkins, Adrian Wojnarowski, Bobby Marks, and Mike Schmitz

You can watch the game by launching the ESPN app.

How to Bet the NBA Draft

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline and game totals, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Right now, you can look towards who the expected first overall selection will be from the Orlando Magic.

First Overall Pick Odds

Player Odds Jabari Smith Jr. -140 Chet Holmgren 200 Paolo Banchero 230

Second Overall Pick Odds

Player Odds Chet Holmgren -155 Jabari Smith Jr. 130 Paolo Banchero 440

Third Overall Pick Odds

Player Odds Paolo Banchero -260 Chet Holmgren 500 Jabari Smith 700

Fourth Overall Pick Odds

Player Odds Jaden Ivey -230 Keegan Murray 170 Shaedon Sharpe 1000

Fifth Overall Pick Odds