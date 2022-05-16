How to Watch, Stream & Bet the NBA Eastern Conference Finals

When and Where is the NBA Eastern Conference Finals
When: May 17th-May 29th
Where: Boston and Miami
How to Watch the NBA Eastern Conference Finals
Game 1 in Miami: Tuesday, May 17 @ 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2 in Miami: Thursday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3 in Boston: Saturday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 4 in Boston: Monday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 5 in Miami: Wednesday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)*
Game 6 in Boston: Friday, May 27 at 8: 30 p.m. ET (ESPN)*
Game 7 in Miami: Sunday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)*
How to Bet the NBA Eastern Conference Finals
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series Odds
Boston Celtics (-175) | Miami Heat (+145)
Series Spread
Boston Celtics -1.5 (+106) | Miami Heat +1.5 (-130)
Series Total Games
4 games (+600), 5 games (+260), 6 games (+180), 7 games (+195)
Eastern Conference Finals MVP
Player
Team
Odds
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
105
Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat
200
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
900
Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
1200
Marcus Smart
Boston Celtics
1800
The Miami Heat likely aren’t getting the respect they deserve after winning the East during the regular season and following that up with convincing victories over the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. Jimmy Butler is a man on a mission, averaging 28.7 points per game in the postseason this year, which is a career-high. The Heat can keep this series close and it definitely has the makings of one that could go the distance, which means you should like the value you’re getting with the Heat +1.5 on the series spread at -130.
