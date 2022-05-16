How to Watch, Stream & Bet the NBA Western Conference Finals
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.
The Warriors took care of business against the Memphis Grizzlies in Round 2, defeating them in six games, while the Mavericks upset the Phoenix Suns in seven games. Curry leads the Warriors in scoring this postseason, where he’s averaging 26.9 points per game, while Doncic leads the Mavs at 31.5.
Golden State and Dallas met four times during the regular season, which saw the Mavericks win three-of-four games.
When and Where is the NBA Western Conference Finals
When: May 18th-May 30th
Where: Dallas and San Francisco
How to Watch the NBA Western Conference Finals
Game 1 in San Francisco: Wednesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 2 in San Francisco: Friday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 3 in Dallas: Sunday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 4 in Dallas: Tuesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 5 in San Francisco: Thursday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)*
Game 6 in Dallas: Saturday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)*
Game 7 in San Francisco: Monday, May 30 at 9 p.m. ET (TNT)*
How to Bet the NBA Western Conference Finals
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series Odds
Golden State Warriors (-230) | Dallas Mavericks (+190)
Series Total Games
4 games (+550), 5 games (+230), 6 games (+200), 7 games (+200)
Western Conference Finals MVP
Player
Team
Odds
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
-110
Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks
195
Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors
900
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
950
Jordan Poole
Golden State Warriors
2200
Jalen Brunson
Dallas Mavericks
5500
The Golden State Warriors have been a problem in the NBA postseason with their abundance of scoring, as they gave fits to the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies in their first two series victories. Curry and the Warriors will enter the WCF as sizable favorites against the Mavericks and reasonably so, but Dallas did just come off an impressive Game 7 victory over the Phoenix Suns, where they blew them out by 33 points.
The Mavs are much better defensively than a lot of people give them credit for and it will be interesting to see how they approach trying to solve a deep Warriors team. There’s certainly some value available here as it’s difficult to see this being a short series, so you should likely look towards the number of games played in this matchup and consider the total games being six or seven, which boast +200 odds for either selection.
