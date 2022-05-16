How to Watch & Stream the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

The future is one step closer for 14 NBA franchises who will all have a chance at selecting first overall ahead of Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery.
The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons will all have a 14-percent chance at the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, a moment that could change the direction these franchises are headed in.
Jabari Smith, a forward from Auburn, Paolo Banchero, a forward out of Duke, and Chet Holmgren, a center from Gonzaga, will likely be three of the top names in contention for that coveted first overall pick.
You can already look ahead to the NBA Draft on June 23rd on the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can bet on who the first overall selection will be.
Smith is the current odds on favorite to be selected number one at -105, followed by Holmgren at +145, and Banchero at +390.
The NBA Draft Combine is set to begin today and run through Sunday, May 22nd.
