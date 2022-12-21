BETTING NBA
12:27 PM, December 21, 2022

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/21

Date: 12/21/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +10   -110   O 231.5   -110   +390  
 Current +10   -110   232.5   -110   +370  
Boston Celtics  Open -10   -110   U 231.5   -110   -510  
 Current -10   -110   232.5   -110   -480  

Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   19.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 10.7 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   16.9 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.7 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.9 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. SF  Aaron Nesmith   8.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.2 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   26.4 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
4. C  Al Horford   9.9 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. C  Robert Williams III   7.5 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 18 NY -0.5 226.5 109-106
Fri, Dec 16 CLE +8.0 221.5 118-112
Wed, Dec 14 GS +1.5 238.0 125-119
Mon, Dec 12 MIA +3.5 228.5 87-82
Sat, Dec 10 BKN -8.0 226.0 136-133

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 18 ORL -10.0 223.0 95-92
Fri, Dec 16 ORL -13.0 226.0 117-109
Tue, Dec 13 LAL -4.0 237.0 122-118
Mon, Dec 12 LAC -4.0 225.5 113-93
Sat, Dec 10 GS -2.5 237.5 123-107